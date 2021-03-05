Statesville Police investigating stabbing incident at local motel

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday at a local motel.

Statesville Police Chief David Addison said officers, along with Iredell EMS, responded to the Motel 7, 1215 Garner Bagnal Boulevard, and found an injured man, Joshua Padgett.

He said Padgett was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Health with two stab wounds.

Investigators spoke with Padgett at the hospital and he said someone he knew came into his room at the motel, jumped on him and stabbed him twice, Addison said.

Addison said investigators are looking for a suspect in the case and are continuing the investigation. He said Padgett's injuries were non-life threatening and he was expected to be discharged from the hospital.