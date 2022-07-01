 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville police investigating shooting death

A 31-year-old Statesville man was shot to death early Friday morning.

Shawn Darnell Whren Jr. was pronounced dead at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said that officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Fifth Street around 4:12 a.m. Friday. As officers were on the way, a second call came in reporting a gunshot wound victim at a residence in the same area of Fifth Street.

Officers found Whren inside a residence, and he was transported to IMH.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently on the scene and is investigating the incident.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.

