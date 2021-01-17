Statesville Police investigating shooting death on Rolling Hills Lane

According to the SPD, officers went a residence in the 1400 block of Rolling Hills Lane and found a man, who appears to be in his 30s. He had been shot, police said.

The SPD asks anyone with information about this homicide or any other crime to contact them at 704-878-3406 or Iredell County Crime Stoppers at 704-662-1340. Callers to Crime Stoppers do not have to reveal their identity or testify in court and rewards of up to $1,000 are possible.