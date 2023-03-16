The Statesville Police Department is investigating a homicide in which one teen died and another was wounded.

A 19-year-old male was pronounced dead at the scene in the 600 block of Goldsboro Avenue around 10 p.m. Wednesday. A 15-year-old male was transported to Wake Forest Atrium Health in Winston-Salem for further medical attention. The names of those two victims have not been released.

The SPD, in a news release, said that around 10 p.m. Wednesday, officers answered a call concerning shots being fired in the 600 block of Goldsboro Avenue. While on their way to the area, they received additional information that there were two gunshot victims inside a residence.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no other information is available at this time.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is requesting that anyone who has information regarding this incident or any related incident to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.