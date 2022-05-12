Statesville police investigating fatal shooting

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of East Front Street.
Statesville officers and first responders were sent to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.
No further information has been released.
