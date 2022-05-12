 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville police investigating fatal shooting

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 200 block of East Front Street.

Statesville officers and first responders were sent to the scene shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday.

No further information has been released.

