Statesville police investigating deaths of two men found inside motel room

Two men were found dead Monday night in a motel room in Statesville.

The Statesville Police Department said in a news release that around 7:45 p.m. officers responded to Motel 6 at 1137 Morland Drive regarding two unresponsive people.

The men, ages 41 and 50, were pronounced dead. Their identities have not been released pending notification of their next-of-kin.

The Statesville Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is investigating.

The preliminary investigation indicated there were no obvious signs that either man died of foul play, police said.

The North Carolina State Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting in determining the cause of death.

The Criminal Investigation Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.