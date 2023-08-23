There are more guns and drugs being taken off the streets by the Statesville Police Department than a year ago, but unfortunately there currently is a rise in stolen vehicles over the last two months.

Statesville Police Chief David Onley addressed the Statesville City Council on Monday night with his semi-annual crime report and said that in the first six months of this year, officers seized 116 firearms compared to the 81 they had seized in the same time period last year.

“We’ve made great strides in gun-related crimes. As you know, that was my focus, that’s where we’ve shifted a lot of our efforts. We’re going to focus our efforts there as much as we can, and that’s what the entire staff is working on,” Onley said. “If we feel like we’ve got that strong, under wraps, we can start focusing out, but I think all of us in here don’t want innocent victims killed as a result of gun violence.”

He said that the summer had brought on a wave of vehicle thefts, but the numbers in the report didn’t reflect that as the crime report covers the first six months of 2023. Onley reported that other nearby towns and cities are experiencing similar issues. He attributed the spike in the past two months to an online video that shows how to steal a Kia Soul easily, but noted Hyundai models were also popular targets.

Onley said that the community was safer after the creation of a new South Side Unit, which along with patrol officers had three officers working in that part of the city around the clock.

By the numbers

For the six months for which there is data, there was a mix of positives and negatives in Onley’s report to the council.

Homicides are down from a year before, but violent crime was up 12.9%. Property crimes were down 12.69% compared to 2022.

In violent crime, aggravated assaults (90 total) were up 20%, while murder (1) was down 75%. A total of five rapes had been reported, marking a 66.67% increase. Robbery (9) is down 18.18%.

In property crime, burglary/breaking and entering (90) was down 10%. And while Onley noted that motor vehicle theft is up recently, the first six months showed a 20.75% decrease with 42 total. Larceny and other offenses (242) were down 17.69%. Theft from motor vehicles (68) was also down 29.89%, while theft of motor vehicle parts (18) was down 64.71%.

Onley said that while June saw a decrease in auto accidents, there was a 13.37% increase so far this year compared to the year prior.

SPD reported an increase in the number of drugs taken off the street along with 100 pistols and 16 rifles entered into evidence so far. Drug intake was up with 671 items amounting to 44,842.16 grams taken in, well above the first six months of 2022 when 258 items and 3,972.49 grams were seized. A total of $13,930.76 has been taken during arrests so far this year.

Onley said with staffing increases and population growth, he wasn’t surprised that calls for service increased in the first six months. A total of 15,120 calls to 911 and 16,050 officer-initiated calls marked a 14.39% increase.