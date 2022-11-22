Statesville Police Department's 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive underway

Plenty of planning and execution goes into Statesville Police Department’s 2022 Fill the Trailer Toy Drive, but Capt. John Galliher said the knowledge that they’ve made Christmas better for local children makes it all worth it.

“There’s nothing like it,” Galliher said.

The work began earlier this month as the SPD camped out in front of Wal-Mart in Statesville to accept toys for needy families. The drive assists children and teens in the student support services/school social work program of Iredell Statesville Schools.

Galliher said donations appear ahead of where they were at this point last year, and he also thanked Wal-Mart for their donations of toys and stocking stuffers as well as allowing the SPD to set up in from of the store to accept donations.

“We’re able to do this due to the generosity of the community and our community partners, and we’re grateful we’re able to do that,” Galliher said.

How to help

Donations may be dropped off through Dec. 16 any time at the Statesville Police Department at 330 S. Tradd St. in a designated drop-off area. Toys can also be shipped to the above address if ordered online.

The following $20-30 donation ideas were suggested:

Board games/cards/travel games/puzzles/books

Sports-related/footballs, basketballs, soccer balls, etc.

Electronic handheld/portable games

Manicure sets/hair and nail accessories/fragrance sets

Hat and glove sets/scarves

Art and drawing supply sets/craft sets/educational toys

Remote-controlled vehicles/toy cars/action figures/dolls

The SPD said they cannot accept donations of gift cards, money, clothing, stuffed animals, or food.

There will also be opportunities to drop off toys as officers and staff will be on hand on Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Statesville Walmart, 1116 Crossroads Drive, and the same hours again the following on Dec. 10 to accept donations.

For more information, contact Capt. John Galliher at 704-878-3406 or jgalliher@statesvillenc.net, or Officer Chan Austin at 704-878-3442 or caustin@statesvillenc.net.