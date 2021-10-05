Statesville Police Department: Violent crime up, property crimes down

Statesville Police Chief David Addison presented his semi-annual crime report to Statesville's city council at Monday's meeting, showing property crimes were down so far this year, but the reported cases of violent crime are up.

He said the last two years have been difficult for the police department for a number of reasons, but praised the department for its work.

"With everything that happened this year, when there's praise to give out, it definitely goes back to the department. The officers and the nonsworn personnel have done a phenomenal job. Last year was a rough year for law enforcement overall, but this year they came back and were just phenomenal," Addison said. "We're still dealing with COVID and some of the other things hitting our department, but everyone has stepped up, everyone has played their part and played their role, and that's how we're able to do this. I'm grateful to serve the department and the community."

Addison's presentation showed an increased number of reported violent crime cases with three murders, nine rapes and seven robberies, a 10.62% increase compared to the first six months of 2020. Compared to the first six months of 2020, there were only two murders and two rapes during the same time period, but with 11 robberies, this year had seen a 36.36% decrease in cases.