Statesville Police Department: Violent crime up, property crimes down

Statesville Police Chief David Addison presented his semi-annual crime report to Statesville's city council at Monday's meeting, showing property crimes were down so far this year, but the reported cases of violent crime are up.
He said the last two years have been difficult for the police department for a number of reasons, but praised the department for its work.
"With everything that happened this year, when there's praise to give out, it definitely goes back to the department. The officers and the nonsworn personnel have done a phenomenal job. Last year was a rough year for law enforcement overall, but this year they came back and were just phenomenal," Addison said. "We're still dealing with COVID and some of the other things hitting our department, but everyone has stepped up, everyone has played their part and played their role, and that's how we're able to do this. I'm grateful to serve the department and the community."
Addison's presentation showed an increased number of reported violent crime cases with three murders, nine rapes and seven robberies, a 10.62% increase compared to the first six months of 2020. Compared to the first six months of 2020, there were only two murders and two rapes during the same time period, but with 11 robberies, this year had seen a 36.36% decrease in cases.
Property crime was reported as down 8.25% overall, according to the department's data. With 100 burglaries and breaking-and-entering cases in the first six months, it was up 11.11% compared to the same time in 2020, but motor vehicle theft (38) was down 5% and larceny/shoplifting (358) was down 22.17%. The 116 thefts from motor vehicles represented a 50.65% increase in that category.
The report noted the department had taken 70 guns off the street as well as more than 60 pounds of marijuana through the first six months. There had been 20,196 calls to 911 or the department so far this year, a 9.56% increase. The number of officer-initiated calls was up 101.19%, an increase Addison attributed to how police only handled the early stages of the pandemic. Overall, that means a 54.43% increase between the two through the first six months in 2021.
Addison's report to the council stated that it had engaged in four pursuits so far this year, leading to three arrests. The report said there were only 16 uses of force so far this year. It reported no injuries. The department also reported six complaints so far in 2021, with three being sustained. There were also seven accidents involving the police, but Addison said not all were the fault of the department, though some were.
Of the 499 cases assigned to its Criminal Investigations Division, 225 were closed, 150 were inactive and 124 required further investigation.
Addison said the department is now giving better access to crime data through the Statesville Police Department's Crime Incident Portal for Citizens. He said currently it shows data for the year to date, but they may be limited to the last 90 days in the future. He said there may be other changes to make the portal easier to find certain crimes in the future.
"This is something that is forward-facing, the community can use, that anyone can use to determine what crime is going on in the community," Addison said.
Airport adds position
The City Council approved a budget amendment to allow the Statesville Regional Airport to hire an airport line technician. Airport manager John Ferguson said the airport continues to experience increases in fueling and air fright operations. He said that with part-time workers leaving, it makes the airport's work of keeping up with those increases difficult.
"I need more stability," Ferguson said. "I need the stability of someone that can work 40 hours a week."
He said the airport will be receiving grants that handle some costs, but he needs two people working at all times to keep operations continuing safely. He said he recently had to turn down two freight operations due to the lack of manpower at the right times of the day.
The position will cost $39,870, including all benefits, and said the airport's revenues will cover the cost, Ferguson said.
Moving forward
The city continued its discussions on how to fund the purchase of a generator a replacement backup generator, switchgear and related equipment for the Fourth Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. At the last meeting, the council debated the best way for the city to handle the cost from its overall budget, but there were concerns about exactly how it would go about that.
The debate didn't last long on Monday as the council chose to move forward with a plan to loan the $2 million from electric, but the specifics will be hashed out in a future meeting as the departments take a deeper look at their The debate didn't last long on Monday as council chose to move forward with a plan to loan the $2 million from electric, but the specifics will be hashed out in a future meeting as the departments take a deeper look at their 2020-2021 audit, fund balance policy and the ten year capital plan in the Electric Utilities Department.
Consent agenda
The city council approved the following in its consent agenda: the second reading of a “no parking anytime” ordinance on the east side of the 100 block of North Oakwood Drive between Davie Avenue and Lawrence Drive and establishing 25 mph speed zones on portions of Old Airport Road at the request of the N.C. Department of Transportation.
The city moved forward with accepting Troutman Drive into the city’s street maintenance system. Now it will consider passing a resolution declaring cost, ordering the preparation of the preliminary assessment roll, and consider setting the time and place for a public hearing on the preliminary assessment roll for Nov. 1. It also approved a budget amendment to reimburse the Street Division for improvements to Troutman Drive.
The city also accepted to enter into a bid process for the disposition of city-owned property on Business Park Drive and U.S. Hwy. 70. STRIV Development Co. LLC submitted a bid of $600,000 to begin the upset bid process for a city-owned property on Business Park Drive and US Highway 70. Upon agreement, the bidder will post the requisite bid deposit of $30,000.
