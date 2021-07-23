Statesville Police Department summer camp builds relationships, provides structure

Statesville Police Chief David Addison didn’t hesitate when he talked about the biggest perk of spending a week interacting with children during a weeklong summer camp.
“When they come up and give you a hug, it’s the best,” he said.
Addison said the camp, which accommodated children ages 6-12, was aimed at introducing the kids to experiences and opportunities they might not otherwise consider. During the week, they’ve gone swimming, toured the Statesville Regional Airport, made tie-dye T-shirts, checked out a fire truck and ambulance up-close, learned about evidence collection and crime scene processing and more in a packed week of activities.
The camp, he said, came about as a result of hearing a familiar refrain.
“The kids don’t have anything to do,” he said is something he’s heard frequently.
This year, he said, the police department decided to do something to change that refrain.
He said plans got underway a few months ago to hold a weeklong summer camp. And at the end of June, when 8-year-old Ah’Miyahh Howell was killed and two other children wounded in drive-by shootings, Addison said, it was even more apparent something was needed.
The police department’s Community Services Division laid the groundwork for the camp, developing activities and events for the children.
Turkessia Brown-Evans, community resource coordinator for the SPD, said some of the presenters included the Iredell County Health Department, Iredell EMS, the Statesville Fire Department, Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, Iredell County Emergency Communications, the electrical and sanitation divisions from the city and from crime scene investigators and the Special Response Team members from the SPD.
She said the lessons ranged from hygiene to bike safety to social skills.
On Thursday, the children heard from Assistant U.S. Attorney Lambert Gurnn, who spoke to them about his job and the education he needed to become an attorney.
And what camp would be complete without a self-made souvenir.
The campers, with help from Majors Joe and JoAnn Mure and other Salvation Army volunteers, made tie-dyed T-shirts.
Several SPD officers also spent the week helping out at the camp, and in turn, building a rapport with the children, Brown-Evans said.
“They get to see that the police officers are people too,” she said.
Addison said he believes the SPD is building trust and a relationship with the children, and in turn, the community as a whole. “I want them to see police as a friend, as someone they can go to,” he said.
While the camp was hosted and manned by the SPD, Addison said, they didn’t do it alone. The Iredell-Statesville School System donated the food and there were in-kind donations from local businesses that helped make it all possible, he said.
“We want to thank everyone for their support,” he said.
Addison said he was thrilled with the turnout for this first camp and considers it a success. So much so that next year, he said, the plans are to hold two camps.