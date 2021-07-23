Statesville Police Department summer camp builds relationships, provides structure

Turkessia Brown-Evans, community resource coordinator for the SPD, said some of the presenters included the Iredell County Health Department, Iredell EMS, the Statesville Fire Department, Iredell County Partnership for Young Children, Iredell County Emergency Communications, the electrical and sanitation divisions from the city and from crime scene investigators and the Special Response Team members from the SPD.

She said the lessons ranged from hygiene to bike safety to social skills.

On Thursday, the children heard from Assistant U.S. Attorney Lambert Gurnn, who spoke to them about his job and the education he needed to become an attorney.

And what camp would be complete without a self-made souvenir.

The campers, with help from Majors Joe and JoAnn Mure and other Salvation Army volunteers, made tie-dyed T-shirts.

Several SPD officers also spent the week helping out at the camp, and in turn, building a rapport with the children, Brown-Evans said.

“They get to see that the police officers are people too,” she said.