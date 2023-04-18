North Carolina Trooper Seth Stevenson wasn’t on the clock, but that didn’t stop him from saving a man’s life earlier this year at the scene of the accident.

Statesville Police Chief David Onley and the Statesville Police Department recognized his actions at Tuesday’s city council meeting and presented him with the department’s Life Saving Award.

“He accessed the situation, put his own life safety aside, broke the driver’s window out of the vehicle, removed the seat belt from the driver, and extracted him from the vehicle before the vehicle was consumed in flames,” Onley said.

Stevenson was off duty at the time but was one of the first on the scene after a head-on collision at the intersection of Garner Bagnal Boulevard and Wooten Street.

One of the cars caught fire and it didn’t take long for the state trooper to see he needed to act quickly. Stevenson had minor cuts and scrapes from the incident, but saved the man’s life.

NCHP First Sgt. Daniel Hall praised the trooper’s actions.

“I could not be more proud of Trooper Stevenson’s heroic actions on this occasion. Trooper Stevenson stepped up to the plate while off duty, thought quick, and his admirable actions saved a life,” Hall said. “Trooper Stevenson has a history of taking quick action to save lives in extreme situations in Iredell County. This is just another example of his concern for the well-being of the community he serves.”