The Statesville Police Department, in conjunction with the United States Marshals Service and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, recently arrested several people who were wanted for drug dealing crimes that occurred in the city of Statesville, the police department said in a news release.

The following people were charged:

Brandon Rasheed Rankins was arrested June 13 on three counts each of sell/deliver marijuana and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana. Bond was set at $30,000.

Justin Tyrell Gaither was arrested on June 13 and charged with sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $25,000.

Charles Corry Gibbs Jr. was arrested June 13 and charged with two counts each of sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $25,000.

Tylisa Nashina Miller was arrested June 13 and charged with sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $10,000.

Diallo Kyon Reddick was arrested June 12 and charged with three counts of trafficking in opium/heroin, two counts of possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine and one count each of sell/deliver cocaine, sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin and possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $300,000.

Joshua Ryan Rice was arrested June 13 and charged with sell/deliver methamphetamine and possession with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine. Bond was set at $15,000.

Randall Antonin Carr was arrested June 13 and charged with five counts each of sell/deliver cocaine and possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine. Bond was set at $60,000.

Malik Rondell Williams was arrested June 14 and was charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver Schedule II, simple possession of Schedule II and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond was set at $3,000.

The Statesville Police Department expressed its appreciation to the agencies involved for their assistance in locating these individuals, and to the community for providing information that led to these individuals being identified, investigated and charged.