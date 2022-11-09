Statesville Police Department holds graduation ceremony for citizens academy

The Statesville Police Department completed its 15th Citizens Academy with a graduation ceremony and dinner at the Statesville Civic Center on Nov. 3. Participants in the class met for eight consecutive weeks learning about various units of the department including criminal investigations, forensics, patrol, community services, records and communications, crime analysis, traffic, K-9, Special Response Team, and administration. In addition to the class hours, participants spent time observing dispatch, riding with a patrol officer, and completing the firearms and situational awareness training simulator. On hand to present the certificates were Mayor Costi Kutteh, Chief David Onley, and Crime Prevention Officer Chan Austin. Pictured in front are Natasha Smyre and Jessica McCleese. Standing, from left, are Terry Joyner, Kutteh, Turkessia Brown-Evans, April Nesbit, Konni Bell, John Robert Templeton Jr., Joshua Kearney, Donnie Goodin, Austin and Onley.