Statesville Police Department asking for help with cold case

Ethel Weaver was just a few days away from celebrating her 69th birthday in 1992 when she was stabbed to death in her Bond Street home.

Though its been 30 years since that crime was committed, the Statesville Police Department wants your help as it focuses on the cold case.

The police department uses a team of retired investigators on a part-time basis to look into cold cases and look for new leads.

According to police, in the early morning hours of Jan. 3, 1992, officers responded to 538 Bond St. where Weaver was found stabbed in her bedroom. There were no signs of forced entry to the residence. Investigators spoke with several subjects but were unable to identify a suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3515.

In a different cold case last year, the police department was able to secure the arrest of two men suspected in the killing of two other men in 1992. Reaco Wesley Burton and Sheldon Demetrius Summers will face charges related to the homicides of Willie Allison and Michael Scott III, who were killed during a robbery in Statesville.