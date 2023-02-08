On Jan. 19, a ceremony was held in the Council Chambers of City Hall in which four veterans with the Statesville Police Department were promoted. “These promotions are the key to moving our department forward,” Chief David Onley said. “These officers are the future of Statesville and I look forward to seeing them continue to grow in their new positions.”

Kevin Brookshire was promoted to sergeant of the Bravo Squad. He has been with the Statesville Police Department for seven years and was formerly a corporal over traffic and community services.

Christy Clearly was promoted to sergeant of Criminal Investigations. Cleary has been with the Statesville Police Department for nine years and was formerly a master corporal in investigations.

Samantha Lindon was promoted to captain of District One. Lindon has been with the Statesville Police Department for 18 years and was formerly sergeant over training and recruiting and CALEA (Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies).

D.B. “Bryan” Johnson was promoted to assistant chief of administration. Johnson joined the Statesville Police Department in 1992 as a non-sworn police service aide and has been with the department as a sworn officer for 28 years. He was formerly captain over District One and records and communications.

January also saw the swearing-in of five new police recruits. All five completed Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at Mitchell Community College and graduated in December 2022. Four of these recruits were hired under the City of Statesville Police Recruiting Program, which has been extremely successful, according to SPD. Onley introduced the new police recruits at the Monday City Council meeting.

Brenna Geyer was born in Forsyth County and graduated from Appalachian State University in 2021. She has a passion for helping others and being a police officer has always been a dream.

Ethan Moreau was born in Massachusetts and graduated from North Iredell High School in 2020. He knew at an early age that he wanted a career in law enforcement and is looking forward to serving the Statesville community.

Devon Adams graduated high school in Charlotte but was raised here in Statesville. He wanted to give back to his hometown by serving as a law enforcement officer and is excited to be working for the Statesville Police Department.

Chavis Finger was born in Catawba County and previously served in the Army National Guard as a combat engineer. He’s always had an interest in law enforcement and wants to be a role model for future generations, including his five daughters.

Carson Fleming was born in Statesville and always knew he would pursue a career in law enforcement. He joined the Alexander County Sheriff Explorers program at the age of 15. He previously worked for the Alexander County Detention Center and is excited about the opportunity to serve the Statesville community.

City Manager Ron Smith stated that Onley has done an outstanding job since taking over last year.

“David has made great progress with retention and hiring, and his consistent presence throughout the community at events and meetings has made a lasting impact,” Smith said. “He has the department moving in the right direction and I couldn’t be happier with the improvements he’s made.”