Statesville Police Citizens Academy applications being accepted

The Statesville Police Department is accepting applications for its 2022 Citizens Police Academy.

The academy will meet once a week for eight consecutive weeks beginning Sept. 15. It offers residents a better understanding of police services and functions.

Classes will be conducted by Statesville police staff members and will include criminal investigations, patrol division services, community services, use of force, and K-9 and special response team.

Requirements for the class include: must live in Iredell County, with preference given to residents of Statesville; must be 18 before the first meeting; agree to sign a waiver; complete an application; provide a copy of driver’s license or identification card; and have no serious misdemeanors, felony convictions or current indictments.

Applications can be found at statesvillenc.net or at the police department at 330 S. Tradd St.

Applications will be accepted through Sept. 9.

For information, contact Chan Austin at caustin@statesvillenc.net or 704-878-3442.