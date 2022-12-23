 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville police bring gifts to 400 children this holiday season

The Statesville Police Department gave away toys to approximately 400 children in local communities this year, and Capt. John Galliher said they are still following up with a few others to make sure they have presents this Christmas.

"And, it's always a pleasure. The members of our community have not been spared by the multitude of challenges we've faced these last few years. Our toy drive gives us an opportunity to lighten the load for some of these parents and guardians, and ensure these kids have something to be happy about this holiday season," Galliher said. "We love the opportunity to partner with folks in the community and give back to those in need and shine a positive light on law enforcement and our agency. We can't thank our citizens and community partners enough for their generosity in making this such a resounding success."

The SPD received around 4,800 donations, doubling its intake total from 2021. Galliher said the vast majority were toys, but it also received books, personal care items and electronics. One of the ways those items are received is through SPD's "Fill the Trailer" events at local stores and when gifts are dropped off at the police department. 

Many of the families served are identified by social workers with the Iredell-Statesville School System and referrals by SPD's community resource coordinator. Galliher said they also do their best to help those that are homeless, transitional and with special needs.

