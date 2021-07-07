 Skip to main content
Statesville police asking for witnesses to come forward
As the Statesville Police Department continues its investigation into a pair of shootings that killed one child and injured two others, officials are hoping for an eyewitness to the crimes to come forward.

“We are still asking anyone who witnessed the murder of this innocent child to please contact our department. We have not had any eyewitnesses to come forward yet,” Police Chief David Addison said.

Ah’Miyahh Howell was killed on Wilson Lee Boulevard June 28 in a shooting that also injured another child at the home they were playing at. Another child was injured on Newbern Avenue in another shooting believed to be linked to the initial one.

While the police department continues to conduct its investigation, it publicly hasn’t announced any new information since last week.

Two white cars, one possibly a Mercedes and the other possibly a Honda Accord, are suspected of being used in the crimes. The Mercedes was seen in the first shooting while the Honda was believed to have been used in the second.

“There is nothing additional we are releasing at this time. This case continues to be an active investigation for our agency,” Addison said on Wednesday.

Howell, Ah'Miyahh

Howell

