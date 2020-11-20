 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville podiatrist recognized by Cooper
0 comments
top story

Statesville podiatrist recognized by Cooper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Statesville podiatrist received thanks from Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper recognized Dr. William O’Neill for his service on the North Carolina Board of Podiatry Examiners.

Cooper thanked O'Neill for "The viable service that you have made to our great state as a member of the North Carolina State Board of Podiatry Examiners. We are fortunate in North Carolina to have so many leaders willing to share their time and talents through Public service."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

O'Neill has recently completed his second term and sixth year of service on the board. He served as president of the board for four of those years. O'Neill was elected for each of his two terms by the licensed podiatrists in North Carolina and then appointed by the governor.

O'Neill has practiced podiatric medicine (foot and ankle specialist) in Statesville for the past 36 years. His practice is InStride Carolina Foot Care Associates, located at 1711 Davie Ave.

He resides in Clemmons with his wife, Dr. Terry Donovan-O'Neill, who is also a podiatrist.

The Board of Podiatry Examiners was established in 1919 as the state’s occupational licensing board for Doctors of Podiatric Medicine (DPM).

William O'Neill.jpg

William O'Neill
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert