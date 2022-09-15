Statesville PFLAG's Pride event "a labor of love"

Statesville is set to host its Pride Parade and Festival on Sept. 24, and local Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays founder Gina DeLong said that PFLAG hopes to put its own stamp on the celebration and build off last year’s Pride march in June 2021.

“It has been a true labor of love for the board members of PFLAG Statesville to plan Statesville Pride, and we can’t wait to see it all come together! Our PFLAG chapter is still rather new, and for many of us, this is our first time planning a Pride event,” DeLong said. “Our goal from the beginning has been to plan a fun, family-friendly afternoon where everyone can feel safe and comfortable being 100% themselves. Last year was the first-ever Pride march in Statesville, and our hope is to build on each year and make it even bigger and better.”

The event is set for next Saturday from noon to 4 p.m., with the parade leading into the festival part of the event that afternoon.

Pride marches and events are a way for the LGBTQ+ community to celebrate the social and legal gains of the past while looking forward to continuing that progress in the future.

“Pride is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community — whether you identify as LGBTQ+, know someone that does, or are an ally. We will have live entertainment, from music to hula dancing, local nonprofits offering educational information, craft vendors, yummy food, and even a group offering free mom hugs. While not everyone has a support system in family or friends, you can find that here.”

That support system is something PFLAG endorses as it allows people to speak about their experiences, positive, negative, or anything else, as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

With the march and other events, PFLAG hopes to increase its visibility and create more understanding with members of the community who might not be aware of some of the issues LGBTQ+ people face.

“Pride events like this are so important so the LGBTQ+ community, people of all ages, and from all walks of life know they are appreciated, they are not alone, they are loved, and that the city they’ve chosen to live in is progressing!” DeLong said. “Every person has the right to feel they can be their authentic selves and feel safe where they live. Pride events are also so important because it gives allies an opportunity to show their support, whether they are individuals, businesses, employers, religious organizations, etc.

“We ALL make Statesville what it is. While the citizens of Statesville don’t all look the same or believe the same thing, celebrating and accepting each person’s differences or unique qualities are what help build and maintain a strong community!”

The local PFLAG chapter launched this year, and DeLong said that made some of the planning difficult with the logistics involved, but thanks to support from businesses, entertainers, and vendors, she said, there will be plenty for the public to take in at the events.