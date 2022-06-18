Statesville PFLAG chapter ready to support local LBGTQ community

June is Pride Month which makes the timing of the newly formed Statesville Chapter of Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays (also know as PFLAG) opportune as the spotlight is on the LGBTQ community. And with a number of cultural battles around LGBTQ issues, as well as mental health, PFLAG president Maggie Hurst hopes to bring more understanding to Statesville and Iredell County and support those in the LBGTQ community.

“My spouse, Susan, and I were very concerned at news of LGBTQ+ youth depression and suicides nationwide and in Iredell County. We have both been out and open for over forty years and felt we should try to help by showing acceptance in a tangible way. First, we bought and gifted 25 Pride Ally flags to anyone we knew who was interested, in hopes of showing visible support to young people,” Hurst said.

Those tangible, visible ways of showing support are something Hurst and the group say are important, especially in a conservative area like Iredell County, and while LBGTQ issues are at the forefront of political culture wars.

“You are right, of course, but the need here is great and initial expressions of interest in PFLAG Statesville are high. If you look at the geographical distribution of PFLAG Chapters, you will find many in conservative areas as well as areas that are more moderate. There are chapters in all 50 states, all started as grassroots organizations by volunteers who wanted to bring a resource of support, education and advocacy for family, friends, parents, allies and LGBTQ+ people. In that way, the Statesville Chapter is no different,” Hurst said.

She said the goal of PFLAG isn’t to grow in numbers but to help individuals as well as their friends and families. It’s about affirmation and showing that there are people in the community there to support them, whether they have that in their personal lives.

“It is axiomatic that LGBTQ+ young people in conservative areas generally grow up and leave for larger cities where they feel more accepted and, frankly, safer. This ongoing exodus of young people represents a tremendous loss to their families, friends, and the community. We do not expect everyone in Statesville will want or feel the need to join, but we will be here to help one family, one parent or grandparent, one person struggling through coming out, one person at a time. Through word of mouth, sharing PFLAG Statesville business cards, being a visible presence at community events, and in social media, we plan to let Statesville — and all of Iredell County — know that PFLAG is here for them,” Hurst said.

She said part of it was sparked as a member of Iredell Clergy for Healing & Justice she was asked where the nearest PFLAG Chapter was because they had a friend that was looking for support and information. The chartering of the group has been in progress for nearly a year and soon will begin having support meetings.

In it together

The group’s first support meeting comes on July 14 at 6 p.m. and welcomes people ages 18 and older. Hurst said that the meetings will start with a trained moderator explaining the expectations of privacy and confidentiality, but the focus will be to allow everyone, if they are comfortable, to speak about their experiences and offer support for others.

“This peer-to-peer support is a powerful formula and no two meetings are the same. It is no exaggeration to say that lives have been saved and families healed as a result of support meetings,” Hurst said.

According to its news release, PFLAG Statesville is part of PFLAG’s national network of nearly 400 chapters and more than 250,000 members and supporters working to create a caring, just and affirming world for LGBTQ+ people and those who love them.

“We will focus on advocacy, education and support, and provide a safe space for our community,” Hurst said. “Our gatherings are private and our conversations are confidential, but PFLAG plans on being visible and vocal when it comes to providing support, education and advocacy.”

Statesville’s PFLAG chapter is also holding its inaugural Pride Event on Sept. 24, as it didn’t receive its charter in time to schedule the event in June. However, with the cooler temperatures then and more time to prepare, Hurst said they are excited about their plans.

The group also plans to have a booth set up at the Juneteenth celebration on Saturday in Statesville and encourages people to stop by. Along with printed copies that will be available there, the group also has online resources for a number of topics concerning LBGTQ issues at www.pflag.org.

PFLAG was founded in 1973 and is one of the first and largest national organizations for LGBTQ+ people and families according to its news release.

According to Hurst, PFLAG will help “create a bridge of education, understanding and acceptance. We will be able to show parents they aren’t alone … that there are others experiencing the same things.” Hurst said the local meetings will include guest speakers, group discussions, and, “always … opportunities to share.”

For more information on Statesville PFLAG or its meetings can reach out through Facebook at @PFLAGStatesville) or by email at pflagstatesville@gmail.com.

