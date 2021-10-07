 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville pastor arrested for second time on child pornography charges
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville pastor arrested for second time on child pornography charges

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Statesville pastor was arrested for a second time on sexual exploitation of a minor charges.

Tony Ernest Bunton, 64, of Eufola Road, was arrested Friday on 30 additional charges of third-degree exploitation of a minor. A magistrate set bond at $350,000.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Bunton was a pastor.

This arrest comes after Bunton was charged in August with four counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bond in that case was set at $100,000.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Special Victims Unit began an investigation after receiving a cyber tip from the State Bureau of Investigation, Iredell Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release. The tip concerned a person in Iredell County being in possession of child pornography, he said.

In late August, sheriff’s office detectives and patrol deputies served a search warrant at Bunton’s home, seizing computers, other electronic devices and other items of evidence, Campbell said.

Campbell said the basis for the 30 additional warrants came from pictures and videos of child pornography that had been downloaded onto computers owned by Bunton.

The additional warrants were issued Oct. 1. The warrants detail that the videos contained images of children as young as 2 to 3 engaged in various sexual acts. One involved a girl roughly 10 to 12 years old engaged in sexual acts, according to the warrants.

Bunton was out on bond when warrant squad deputies arrested him Friday at his home.

Tony Ernest Bunton

Bunton

Follow Ben Gibson on Facebook and Twitter at @BenGibsonSRL

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

La Palma airport in Spain shut due to volcanic ash buildup

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert