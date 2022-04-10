Statesville Parks and Recreation back in full swing with several events planned

The Statesville Recreation and Parks Department is enjoying being back in full swing and looking forward to a busy spring and summer. They are kicking off the 2022 spring programming season with several family-friendly events, including one of our longest running community events — Statesville’s Arbor Day Celebration. Recreation and Parks Director Richard Griggs has more details to share with you in this month’s column.

The Arbor Day celebration is a community event originally developed as a way for the city of Statesville to receive the Tree City USA Designation from the National Arbor Day Foundation. Tree City USA is a program designed to help communities maintain and grow their tree cover.

For many years, we have given away free tree saplings as part of our Arbor Day Celebration event in hopes that they will be planted around the community to maintain the beautification of our great city. Along with the tree saplings, event participants also receive literature and information on how to properly care and maintain their trees as they grow. In 2022, the city of Statesville will commemorate 30 years as being recognized as a Tree City USA.

This year’s Arbor Day Celebration event will be held April 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Statesville Soccer Complex, 2012 Simonton Road. This event was also created and designed to celebrate the beautiful City of Statesville, bring the community together, showcase local businesses and organizations, and to highlight one of our most popular parks and greenways.

There will be activities for the whole family, including tree-giveaways, kid-friendly activities, local healthy vendors, farmers market booths, arts and crafts merchants, food vendors, entertainment, City of Statesville and Iredell County Sheriff’s Office Touch-A-Truck, a Free FUN-K and more. To register for the FUN-K, email mwilkinson@statesvillenc.net.

Here are some more recreation and parks programs for the family to enjoy:

Spring egg hunts will be held April 12 at the soccer complex, and April 14 at Harris Park. Both events are from 4:306:30 p.m. The free egg hunts are for children, ages 10 and younger. Inflatables will be on site at 4:30 p.m. and the egg hunts will begin at 6 p.m. Bring a basket or bag for egg collection.

Our Dive-In Movie Series will begin May 29 at the Statesville Leisure Pool. Leisure Pool gate opens at 8:15 p.m. and movies begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. (or dark). Admission is $5 and is first come, first served with a maximum capacity of 200 participants. Pool concession stand will be open.

Here’s the line-up for the featured movies: May 29, “Encanto”; June 24, “Luca”; July 29, “Sing 2”; Aug. 19, “Jungle Cruise” (PG-13).

The Movies in the Park Series will begin June 17 at the Statesville Soccer Complex. Admission is free. Seating opens at 8 p.m. and movies begin at approximately 8:45 p.m. (or dark). Refreshments will be available for purchase, cash only and everything is $1.

This is the line-up for the featured movies: June 17, “Spiderman: No Way Home” (PG-13), Statesville Soccer Complex; July 15, “Soul”, MLKJ Park Amphitheater; Aug. 12, “Space Jam: A New Legacy”, Harris Park; and Sept. 9, “Peter Rabbit 2”, Statesville Soccer Complex.

We hope to see you at the city of Statesville Arbor Day celebration and our other community events. For a list of other programs and events hosted by the city of Statesville Recreation and Parks Department, visit our website at statesvillenc.net/events or email Kali Bailey at kbailey@statesvillenc.net with any questions.