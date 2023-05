Pack 607 in Statesville held their 2023 pack Olympics on May 1.

The winners of each age group are Aidan M. for 10- and 11-year-olds; Jameson S. for 9-year-olds; Miriam H. for 7- and 8-year-olds and Sam H. for 5- and 6-year-olds.

They will be competing in the District Olympic on Saturday.

Pack 607 is chartered by Concord Presbyterian Church in Statesville.