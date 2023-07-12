The Statesville Owls improved to 13-7 with a win over the Queen City Corndogs Tuesday at West Iredell High School.

The Owls put on an offensive show, winning 15-6.

Todd Harvey notched the win for the Owls.

The Corndogs jumped out to an early lead, plating three runs in the top of the first. The Owls came back in the bottom half of the inning with one run.

In the top of the third, the Corndogs added to their lead with one run and the Owls answered with two in the bottom half of the inning.

The Owls took the lead in the fourth with a seven-run inning and added two in the fifth. The Corndogs put two runs on the board in the top of the fifth. The Owls added three more in the sixth.

The Owls scored their 15 runs on 13 hits and committed one error. The Corndogs collected 11 hits and committed three errors.

The Owls return to action Friday, playing the Mooresville Spinners at Moor Park in Mooresville.