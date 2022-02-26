 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville orthodontist offers congratulations to NIMS girls teams
Statesville orthodontist offers congratulations to NIMS girls teams

022722-srl-news-woods.jpg

North Iredell Middle School girls basketball and volleyball coach Kasey McCoy, right, holding the edge of the check and Dr. Michael Woods, left.

Dr. Michael Woods, a local orthodontist in Statesville, congratulated the North Iredell Middle School girls for winning the basketball and volleyball championship this year. Woods presented a $500 check to the coach of both teams, Kasey McCoy.

Woods’ office, Simply Southern Smiles is located on Davie Avenue.

Dr. Woods said he enjoys supporting the local community by giving especially when to support current and future patients in the endeavors to develop into future leaders.

