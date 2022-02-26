Statesville orthodontist offers congratulations to NIMS girls teams

Dr. Michael Woods, a local orthodontist in Statesville, congratulated the North Iredell Middle School girls for winning the basketball and volleyball championship this year. Woods presented a $500 check to the coach of both teams, Kasey McCoy.
Woods’ office, Simply Southern Smiles is located on Davie Avenue.
Dr. Woods said he enjoys supporting the local community by giving especially when to support current and future patients in the endeavors to develop into future leaders.
