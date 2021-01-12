 Skip to main content
Statesville offices to be closed on MLK Day
Statesville offices to be closed on MLK Day

Statesville City Offices will be closed on Monday in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no garbage collection on Monday.

The revised schedule for residential garbage collection for the week of Jan. 18-22 is:

• Monday's route will run on Tuesday.

• Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run on Wednesday.

• Thursday and Friday routes will run on a regular schedule.

The revised schedule for commercial customers with carts for is:

• Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

• The rest of the week will run on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed on Monday.

Statesville ABC stores will be open on Monday.

