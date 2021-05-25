Statesville offices to be closed Monday; leisure pool to open Saturday

City of Statesville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no garbage collection on that day.
The revised schedule for the week of May 31-June 4 is as follows:
Monday’s route will run on Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run Wednesday.
Thursday and Friday routes will operate on a regular schedule.
The revised schedule for commercial businesses with garbage cans or rollout containers is:
Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.
Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday routes will run on a regular schedule.
The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed on Monday. However, the Statesville Leisure Pool will be open.
The Statesville ABC stores will be open on Memorial Day.
Leisure pool information
The Statesville Leisure Pool is opening Saturday for the summer season. This summer, there will be two swim sessions Monday through Saturday: an early session, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., and a late session, 4-8 p.m. There is only one session on Sundays, 2-6 p.m. The price per session is $5 for ages 1 and up and free for ages under one. The maximum attendance for each session is 250.
Pool admission fees are included with the Annual Membership to the Statesville Fitness and Activity Center.
Camp groups can attend 9-11 a.m. at a cost of $3 per person. The maximum attendance is 250 persons. There will be no pre-sales this year, but party huts can be reserved for groups up to 10 people ($100 per session) by calling 704-878-3947.
The pool will be open Saturday and Sunday as well as Memorial Day. It will begin seven-day-a-week operations beginning June 5.
The Statesville Leisure Pool includes a variety of amenities, including a shallow area with a slide and sprayers for young swimmers, a lazy river, two large water slides for swimmers 48 inches tall, and shady seating areas. For more information on the pool guidelines, go to www.statesvillenc.net/aquatics.