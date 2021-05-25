Statesville offices to be closed Monday; leisure pool to open Saturday

City of Statesville government offices will be closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day. There will be no garbage collection on that day.

The revised schedule for the week of May 31-June 4 is as follows:

Monday’s route will run on Tuesday.

Tuesday and Wednesday routes will run Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday routes will operate on a regular schedule.

The revised schedule for commercial businesses with garbage cans or rollout containers is:

Monday and Tuesday routes will be collected on Tuesday.

Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday routes will run on a regular schedule.

The Statesville Fitness and Activity Center will be closed on Monday. However, the Statesville Leisure Pool will be open.

The Statesville ABC stores will be open on Memorial Day.

Leisure pool information