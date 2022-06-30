Statesville Neighborhood Spring Yard Contest helps tidy up city

When Tasha Smyre began taking part in the Statesville Neighborhood Spring Yard Contest, she just planned to make her yard look better. But it turns out, she didn’t stop there.

“I found a new hobby out of it,” Smyre said. “Every day I come home, there’s something else I can do.”

Smyre added benches, a fountain, and flowers, among other things to her yard and plans to do more even as the yard contest handed out awards Thursday at the Bentley Center in Statesville.

The contest had 17 participants this time from Ward 3 of Statesville, according to Lesley Marion with the City of Statesville’s code enforcement. However, once neighbors began seeing the changes around them, others not participating in the contest began to start to tidy up as well.

That was one of the pilot program’s biggest successes, according to Marion.

“Hopefully this will become a trickle effect with the appearance, starting with the outside,” Marion said.

Marion said she hopes to see the program, which was sponsored by I-CARE, Inc., grow and expand not just in the southern part of Statesville, but through the city if approved by the city council. She said a number of businesses donated and were eager to take part.

Code enforcement isn’t often a fun job, Marion said, but the contest allowed her to bring some positivity to her work while also helping residents improve their neighborhoods and in some cases, get their yards in compliance with city codes.

The city’s sanitation department is still in the process of removing some of the items collected from yards for disposal that were part of the program, but Marion said not only has the appearance of yards improved but is safer now as well.

A safer, cleaner neighborhood can’t fix every concern of residents overnight, but those involved felt like the program is a step in the right direction. Terry Rose, one of the other contest winners, said that along with the angel she put in her yard, the program helped bring peace to her and the neighborhood.

“I’m hoping that everyone is looking around, trying to make it look better, the peace is there, everyone got to chip in and help out,” Rose said.

Bringing a bit of peace to the neighborhood was part of the goal, and Shelton Moore, the Family Support Services director with I-CARE, said it helps show there is pride among the residents of Statesville’s southside.

“I applauded you because what you’ve done is control the narrative,” Moore said. “Regardless of what outsiders and others think of South Statesville, you controlled the narrative.”

Of the 17 participants, six were selected as winners of the contest for the changes they made to their yard. All six were given the chance to pull a number out of a hat to determine the prize they won, with no one winning bigger than Gwen Dobbins, who left with a new grill to put in her yard.

When’s the first cookout?

“Maybe the fourth, we can get something started,” Dobbins said with a laugh.

Along with Dobbins, Smyre and Rose, the other winners were Katie Harrington, Larry Redmond and Councilwoman Doris Allison, who donated her prize for another person to receive.

Mayor Costi Kutteh said the program was a success and agreed it should be done again. He said programs like this, as well as “Make Statesville Shine,” which is being organized in September, help the city as a whole.

“Just like this event, which will lead into a bigger event next year, that event will not only clean up the community but bring us all together,” Kutteh said.

