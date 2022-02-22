Statesville native to head community development loan fund

A Statesville native has been named president and CEO of newly-founded community development loan fund.

John Holdsclaw IV, a 1988 graduate of Statesville High School, is the head of Rochdale Capital.

National Cooperative Bank, a leading financial services company dedicated to providing banking products and services to cooperatives and socially responsible organizations nationwide announced the founding of Rochdale Capital.

Rochdale Capital is a newly-formed, non-profit community development loan fund that will provide financing and technical assistance to cooperative enterprises and other community-based organizations. With a national footprint, Rochdale Capital will focus on making financial services accessible to under-resourced communities, specifically to women and/or minority-owned small and growing businesses.