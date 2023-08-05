Statesville native Matt Bejcek is an officer in the country’s newest military branch — the U.S. Space Force — and he spoke about his career during a visit to American Legion Post 65 last week.

The American Legion Post 65 Auxiliary hosted the visit by Bejcek. Auxiliary President Gloria Benfield and District President Dianne Wilson welcomed Bejcek to the post.

Bejcek, a lieutenant colonel, began his military career after graduating from N.C. State University’s ROTC program. He went into the Air Force as an officer and, three years ago, moved to the Space Force, which is a department within the Air Force.

He gave an overview of the newest branch of the military, which is tasked with providing freedom of operation for the U.S. in, from and to space, conducting space operations and protecting the interests of the U.S. in space.

Bejcek said his interest in serving in the Air Force came from a love of aviation. He said he took pilot training while in high school. “I wanted to go study airplanes. I was obsessed with airplanes,” he said.

He went to NCSU in the ROTC program, and that ultimately led him to a career in the Air Force.

After years of moving from base to base, including stints in Germany and Qatar and the Pentagon, he is now stationed at Schriever Air Force Base in Colorado. This is his second time at Schriever and his first as a member of the Space Force.

Although the smallest of the military branches, Bejcek said the Space Force is a growing one, and that’s due to the need to protect interests in space, such as communication satellites.

Bejcek said he is proud to serve the United States, and to be a member of the Space Force. But he’s not alone in that, he said. Pointing to the Space Force ribbon on his uniform, Bejcek said, “There are 9,000 folks around me that wear this same ribbon,” he said.