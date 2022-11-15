Statesville native Steve Hill recognized for historical book

Statesville native Steve Hill was recently recognized by the North Carolina Society of Historians at their annual awards dinner at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.

Hill’s book, “In the Shadow of the Clock: The History of the Square, Statesville, North Carolina, 1789-1989,” received the 2022 NCSH Award of Excellence, presented by the organization’s president, Maxine McCall.

Hill said the word for the book began during the first months of the pandemic in 2020, as he sat at home going over documents and examining photos from the Statesville Historical Collection. He said that once setting the time frame between 1790 and 1990, he began to fill in the pages with stories from over the years.

The N.C. Society of Historians was formed in Chapel Hill in 1941, and this year’s event marked its 81st annual meeting to recognize individuals and organizations for their work in preserving North Carolina history.

Copies of Hill’s book are available at GG’s Art, Frames and Gifts, 101 W. Broad St., and at the Statesville Historical Collection, 212 N. Center St.