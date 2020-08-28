Statesville native returns home after Navy career, joins Davis Medical Group

Statesville native Andrea Wurzer, DO, has returned home after a naval career to continue her family medicine practice. She recently joined Davis Medical Group and the practice of Samuel Inkumsah, MD, and is now accepting patients at the Primary Care Kitchings Drive location.
Dr. Wurzer received her medical degree from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, and she completed a family medicine residency at the Naval Hospital in Pensacola, Florida where she ultimately served as chief resident. She is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. She has earned numerous awards and certifications, including the Navy Achievement Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal and the Pensacola Naval Hospital Intern of the Year.
A former Naval Physician and Intensive Diabetes Clinic Medical Director, she has a diversified background in acute and chronic disease management with a focus on patient-centered medical care.
As a Doctor of Osteopathy, Dr. Wurzer treats conditions such as high blood pressure, diabetes, depression and anxiety, women’s and men’s health, well-child visits, musculoskeletal injuries, diagnostic tests and screenings, prescribing and managing medications, and disease prevention and healthy lifestyle.
Dr. Wurzer commented on joining Davis Medical Group, “I am very excited to return to my hometown of Statesville after serving in the military and earning my degree as a Board Certified Doctor of Osteopathy. My practice style is to treat patients as an integrated whole, incorporating mind, body, and spirit so they can live their healthiest and best life.”
To schedule an appointment or a Telehealth appointment, please call 704-978-2250. Located at 555 Kitchings Drive, Statesville, the practice offers online scheduling and extended appointment hours. For more information, please visit DavisMedicalGroup.com.
