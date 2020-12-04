Statesville native elected president of recreation association

Stephen Poulos, director of Watauga County Parks and Recreation and a longtime colleague and friend of Tillery’s said, “As a past president of NCRPA myself, I am proud and thrilled for Lee as he takes on this role. Lee is a positive leader who focuses on building partnerships and he knows how to make things happen. NCRPA is a great organization for the parks and recreation professionals in our state, and I know Lee will work hard to represent us and our best interests. Just as all NCRPA presidents do, I’m confident Lee will do his utmost to take it to the ‘next level’ during his tenure.”

“It is a professional honor of a lifetime to be appointed the board of the North Carolina Recreation and Park Association (NCRPA) and to serve as the Association President in 2021,” said Tillery. “I am humbled by this appointment and appreciate the membership’s confidence in me leading the organization in the coming year. I also appreciate the city of High Point being so supportive of professional development and encouraging employees, like myself, to work toward the advancement of their profession, locally, statewide and nationally. I look forward to representing the city of High Point and those in the NCRPA membership to not only better the field of parks and recreation, but to highlight the many leisure, economic and quality of life benefits this profession brings to local governments across the state of North Carolina as well.”