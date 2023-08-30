Statesville native Albert Chow is among the first students to receive the inaugural $10,000 Johnson-Baker Scholarship, awarded to students in the UNC Asheville-UNC Gillings Master of Public Health (MPH) program.

Chow studied biology and neuroscience at UNC Asheville, and graduated in December 2022. He is in first year of the MPH program.

“My social supports redirected and supported my decision to return to the world of public health. I am completing the place-based concentration while residing in Statesville, my hometown, but coming back to UNC Asheville and MAHEC felt like a triple homecoming. Starting my parallel journey with UNC has introduced brand new beginnings. I welcome it all.

“My interests are varied yet open to change. I want to be more keen to local nuances in contemporary and enduring community needs within Western North Carolina. I am particularly intrigued by identifying, highlighting, and celebrating aspects of community resilience that may not be first thought of as assets, like resource redundancy. I could see my degree leading me toward becoming an interface between data processing and communications, perhaps with a community-embedded regional collaborative as well as the state and federal governments.”

Chow is one of the first 10 recipients of the Johnson-Baker Scholarship. The $10,000 scholarships, provided by the Mountain Area Health Education Center (MAHEC), are named in honor of two of the program’s founders, who contributed to the health of Western North Carolinians in a myriad of ways and both died at the height of their careers.

The competitive tuition-offset scholarships are awarded to up to 10 students per MPH class who have lived or worked in Western North Carolina (WNC) and have expressed a commitment to serve WNC communities that have been underserved and disproportionately affected by structural biases.

Johnson-Baker Scholars will continue to serve WNC communities as they cultivate public health skills in the UNC Asheville-UNC Gillings Master of Public Health program.

Travis Johnson, MD, MPH, was the first director of the Asheville MPH program. He was a passionate advocate for maternal, child and other public health services in underserved communities. He always sought to “do what is right, love mercy, and walk humbly.” In this MPH program, he wanted to “partner with local agencies to give students the opportunity to solve cases based on real-life issues in real-time.”

Melissa Baker, MPH was a community health catalyst who enhanced collaboration in caring for children with disabilities and led regionwide quality improvement initiatives in pediatrics and women’s health. She was instrumental in making sure physicians, mental health counselors, schools and law enforcement throughout Buncombe County and WNC understood both the impact of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACES) and how to help people with trauma build resilience skills.

The UNC Asheville-UNC Gillings Master of Public Health program is located on the MAHEC campus in South Asheville. Students attend classes with their cohort once a week during the academic year. In 21 months, they earn an MPH in place-based health. More information about the program may be found at: www.mahec.net/mph.