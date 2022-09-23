Statesville National Night Out set for Oct. 4

“Statesville’s Night Out” is back and the Statesville Police Department is set to host its Night Out on Oct. 4 in Downtown Statesville. This free community event is being held in conjunction with National Night Out.

“This is a great opportunity for our citizens to come out and get to know the officers that protect our city, and to stand united against crime and violence in our neighborhoods,” Statesville Police Chief David Onley. “We are excited to be able to bring the event back for the first time since 2019 and look forward to seeing the community come together.”

The event will be located on West Broad Street between Mulberry and Kelly streets from 5-7:30 p.m. In addition to the SPD, there will be community partners with information and resources along with free food, inflatables, entertainment, and many other activities for everyone in the community.

The event has been canceled for the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.