Statesville NAACP president: Pleased, but not overjoyed by Derek Chauvin verdict

The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd means justice but is not a cause for celebration.

Those were the words of Statesville NAACP president Todd Scott.

“We were pleased with the verdict. I want to say I was surprised because of how many times even when something like this is filmed, nothing happens,” Scott said. “We just want justice with a lot of things going on in the country. Not just for us, but for other people that get pushed under the rug as well.”

Scott said the fact the incident went viral thanks to Darnella Frazier recording the arrest likely played a key role in the guilty verdicts on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

“What would have happened if it hadn’t been filmed?” Scott asked.

Ultimately, he said he was pleased justice was served and the peace was kept after the verdict was announced. Scott also said that while the verdict was a small step in the right direction for police accountability in situations like this, there is still much for him and the rest of the country to focus on.