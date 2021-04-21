Statesville NAACP president: Pleased, but not overjoyed by Derek Chauvin verdict

The conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd means justice but is not a cause for celebration.
Those were the words of Statesville NAACP president Todd Scott.
“We were pleased with the verdict. I want to say I was surprised because of how many times even when something like this is filmed, nothing happens,” Scott said. “We just want justice with a lot of things going on in the country. Not just for us, but for other people that get pushed under the rug as well.”
Scott said the fact the incident went viral thanks to Darnella Frazier recording the arrest likely played a key role in the guilty verdicts on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.
“What would have happened if it hadn’t been filmed?” Scott asked.
Ultimately, he said he was pleased justice was served and the peace was kept after the verdict was announced. Scott also said that while the verdict was a small step in the right direction for police accountability in situations like this, there is still much for him and the rest of the country to focus on.
“There’s a lot of stuff to work on that we have to work on, that other people have to work on as well,” Scott said before mentioning issues locally with pretrial detention and the stress coming up with bail money puts on low-income families.
Scott also pointed out the recent movement of states to pass stricter voting laws after the 2020 election despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. He said he was concerned with similar laws being passed in North Carolina.
In 2016, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned several voting laws in North Carolina after legislators had requested data on voting patterns by race and then passed laws that would “target African-Americans with almost surgical precision.” The U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear the case after it was appealed.
A step in the right direction
Statesville City Councilman Frederick Foster was once a police officer himself with the Cleveland and East Spencer police departments and he said, in his opinion, it was easy to see Chauvin went beyond what an officer should do. “I’ve been on both sides of the badge, but that wasn’t necessary.
“Chauvin was in total control of the situation and had him cuffed.”
The Ward 6 councilman said he was also disappointed to see the officers standing around and not intervening, which could have saved Floyd’s life. He said he hopes that officers can learn both what to do and not to do in similar situations.
“It’s going to take more good officers stepping up,” Foster said.
He said while he believed the verdict was just, he said the situation won’t come to a close until Chauvin is sentenced and he hopes for an appropriate one.
“Will the sentence fit the crime? That’s what we have to look at,” Foster said.
Brian Summers, who recently founded the Sidewalk Institute to help inform Statesville residents on civics, said it was a step in the right direction as well, but far from the end.
“The system worked, we have to have faith in the system whether it works for us or not,” said Summers. “The justice system worked, but we’ve got more work to do.”
