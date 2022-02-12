Statesville NAACP celebrates education, leadership

Perseverance, as much as education, was what Camille Gayle and Davonte McKenith said had played a key role in their journalism careers as they addressed those gathered for the 2022 Black History Month Celebration of Education and Leadership at the Bentley Center.
“I took the approach of sharing my journey because I got a lot of ‘no’s’ and there are a lot of people who can relate to wanting to give up, who can say if I get one more door slammed in my face, I’m done,” Gayle said. “It was important, especially to the youth in the room, to say don’t give up.”
“That’s why I wanted to say to the youth, don’t give up, don’t let anything get in your way.”
The two keynote speakers said that it took perseverance to overcome obstacles presented to anyone in their field, as well as the bias they have dealt with as Black people, and that it was important as the education and experiences that make up their résumés.
They also said being role models to younger people, as well as anyone else, is something they don’t take lightly either. For Gayle as a morning anchor at WXLV and McKenith as a reporter and anchor at WXII News, they know they are the face of the Black community to many people.
“One, to show the kids this is possible. That wasn’t available for me growing up,” McKenith said. “And also to reassure the adults that there are people like them in the community, that their positive traits are being left behind and picked up, and positive re-enforcement.”
The program on Saturday was one that recognized local educators, government workers, religious leaders, historians and many others who work with the Black community in the city. Statesville NAACP president Todd Scott, Marlene Scott and Lisa Mozer spoke as well about the trials and triumphs of the Black experience.
Along with that, the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were also heard through Roy Davidson, who recited the civil rights leader’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech from memory. There was also a presentation of traditional African apparel as well as Mayor Costi Kutteh reading a proclamation recognizing Black History Month in the city of Statesville.
