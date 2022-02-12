Statesville NAACP celebrates education, leadership

Perseverance, as much as education, was what Camille Gayle and Davonte McKenith said had played a key role in their journalism careers as they addressed those gathered for the 2022 Black History Month Celebration of Education and Leadership at the Bentley Center.

“I took the approach of sharing my journey because I got a lot of ‘no’s’ and there are a lot of people who can relate to wanting to give up, who can say if I get one more door slammed in my face, I’m done,” Gayle said. “It was important, especially to the youth in the room, to say don’t give up.”

“That’s why I wanted to say to the youth, don’t give up, don’t let anything get in your way.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two keynote speakers said that it took perseverance to overcome obstacles presented to anyone in their field, as well as the bias they have dealt with as Black people, and that it was important as the education and experiences that make up their résumés.

They also said being role models to younger people, as well as anyone else, is something they don’t take lightly either. For Gayle as a morning anchor at WXLV and McKenith as a reporter and anchor at WXII News, they know they are the face of the Black community to many people.