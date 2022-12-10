 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statesville mortuary to host annual Holiday Remembrance Service

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary, 603 S. Center St., will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Service Monday at 6:30 p.m.

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Service on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

All families served by Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home from December 2021 through Dec. 3, 2022 will receive a custom memorial ornament and all other families will receive a keepsake ornament. Families not served by Rutledge and Bigham are welcome to attend the service.

Special music will be provided by various choirs and there will be a time of fellowship.

The service will also be livestreamed at www.rutledgeandbigham.com.

The funeral home is located at 603 S. Center St., Statesville. For more information contact 704-873-3611.

