Statesville mortuary to host annual Holiday Remembrance Service

Rutledge and Bigham Mortuary will host its annual Holiday Remembrance Service on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

All families served by Rutledge and Bigham Funeral Home from December 2021 through Dec. 3, 2022 will receive a custom memorial ornament and all other families will receive a keepsake ornament. Families not served by Rutledge and Bigham are welcome to attend the service.

Special music will be provided by various choirs and there will be a time of fellowship.

The service will also be livestreamed at www.rutledgeandbigham.com.

The funeral home is located at 603 S. Center St., Statesville. For more information contact 704-873-3611.