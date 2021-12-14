Statesville merchants offer variety of local gifts for your Christmas list

While some people are hoping the supply chain doesn't leave their Christmas in limbo, there's a simple way to avoid stocking stuffers being held up on one of the nation's coasts: Buy local.
A number of local merchants were asked what they might recommend as a gift for someone on your list, assuming they've not been naughty, but nice.
Honey from Southern Charmers Country Store
Looking for something sweet? Southern Charmers Country Store recommends locally-harvested honey.
"Local, raw honey has healing properties, which makes it the ultimate gift during the peak season of colds and cooler weather. Add it to hot tea to smooth a sore throat or take it daily to help with seasonal allergies! We provide a large selection of local raw honey making it a perfect gift or addition to a gift basket," Delanna Jordan said. She is a co-owner of the store.
And even if honey isn't your thing, Southern Charmers Country Store believes aiming for the stomach is the right way to go on your wish list.
"Here at Southern Charmers Country Store, we recommend the gift of food. We love gourmet food items and strongly believe in gift baskets as a favorite go-to for gift giving! The great thing about giving food is that it is always a conversation starter and a fun way to share favorites with friends and family," Jordan said.
The Southern Charmers Country Store is located at 3056 Wilkesboro Highway. For more information, see its Facebook page.
Southern Distilling candy cane sampler
Candy canes are a Christmas staple, but Southern Distilling has its own spin on it.
"We have been recommending our candy canes as great stocking stuffers," Angelique de Buhr said. She is the brand manager at Southern Distilling Company. She also had a few more ideas for your gift list. "Tours for friends and family, and as always a good ole bottle of locally made bourbon to keep your spirits high," she said.
While these candy canes aren't for kids, they could make any adult smile with samples of the company's different spirits, including its award-winning Standard High-Rye Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The retail price is $9.95.
Southern Distilling is located at 211 Jennings Road in Statesville. Its products can be found in local ABC stores as well. For more information, see its Facebook page or visit southerndistillingcompany.com.
Grace Always Necklace Collection at Creations by TYS
Jewelry of any kind can often be the right gift, Tanisha Y. Schoolfield at Creations by TYS said.
"Our Grace Always Necklace Collection is jewelry with an uplifting meaning," she said.
She said each part of the jewelry has its own story, as the hammer swirled wire, which represents life's twists, bumps and turns, the chandelier crystal pendant represents the elegance and beauty of a woman, three stones or crystals represent your past, present and future, and the chain represents God's Grace that keeps us together.
The necklace is sold for $40.05. More information about her shop can be found at creationsbytys.com or on the store's Facebook page.
She also said they offer beautiful and affordable jewelry for men and children as well.
Elderberry Syrup and Fire Cider
What's better the a nice cider by the fire this holiday season? The Elderberry Syrup Lady recommends that — as well as their namesake syrup.
"We have elderberry syrup and fire cider. Both are delicious and great for your health. The elderberry and fire cider would make a great gift for anyone who loves delicious healthy foods that help to support a healthy immune system. Perfect for foodies as well. The elderberry syrup is delicious, smooth and sweet while the fire cider is spicy, tangy and tantalizing to your senses," Heather Churney said.
An 8-ounce bottle of cider retails at $20.99 while a 16-ounce goes for $34.99. A pint of elderberry syrup costs $25.
The Elderberry Syrup Lady is located at 2317 W. Front St. in Statesville and can be found online at elderberrysyruplady.com.
The Southern Jungle gift guide
The Southern Jungle, a boutique plant shop that opened in Statesville last month, has several recommendations on plants and other items to add a little charm to the home.
Whether it's holiday garden sprinkles — which come in Candy Cane Flowers, Cat Grass, or Christmas Tree — the seeds can make a nice stocking stuffer that adds some vegetation to someone's home.
Monica Shuford, one of the store's owners, also recommends wooden plant markers for those who might already have a start on their garden.
"These wooden plant markers are etched with cute sayings like, "Cheaper than Therapy" and "I wet my Plants" We have five different sayings and the perfect gift for any plant lover," Shuford said.
And if you want a gift that will be around for more than one holiday season, Shuford recommends a "Tree-to-be."
"This is the perfect special occasion gift. If you have a new baby or any other major life-changing event, commemorate that occasion by planting a tree. This kit includes everything you need from potting medium, seeds, and the bag itself is the planter. Eco friendly."
Shuford also recommended the store's Winter Wicker Cornucopia, plant pouches and Macrame Cinnamon ornaments.
Southern Jungle is located at 538 Turnersburg Highway in Statesville and online at southernjungleplants.com, as well as on the store's Facebook page.
