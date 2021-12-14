Statesville merchants offer variety of local gifts for your Christmas list

An 8-ounce bottle of cider retails at $20.99 while a 16-ounce goes for $34.99. A pint of elderberry syrup costs $25.

The Elderberry Syrup Lady is located at 2317 W. Front St. in Statesville and can be found online at elderberrysyruplady.com.

The Southern Jungle gift guide

The Southern Jungle, a boutique plant shop that opened in Statesville last month, has several recommendations on plants and other items to add a little charm to the home.

Whether it's holiday garden sprinkles — which come in Candy Cane Flowers, Cat Grass, or Christmas Tree — the seeds can make a nice stocking stuffer that adds some vegetation to someone's home.

Monica Shuford, one of the store's owners, also recommends wooden plant markers for those who might already have a start on their garden.

"These wooden plant markers are etched with cute sayings like, "Cheaper than Therapy" and "I wet my Plants" We have five different sayings and the perfect gift for any plant lover," Shuford said.

And if you want a gift that will be around for more than one holiday season, Shuford recommends a "Tree-to-be."