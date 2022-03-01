Statesville men sentenced to federal prison term for armed robbery

Two Statesville men were sentenced to federal prison Tuesday for robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint.

U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell sentenced Anthony Dwayne Turner Jr., 23, of Statesville to 135 months in prison and three years of supervised release, Dena J. King, U.S. attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, announced. Turner’s co-defendant, Xavier Lamar Poteat, 21, also of Statesville, was sentenced to three years in prison and two years of supervised release for his role in the robbery.

Robert R. Wells, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Charlotte office, Mooresville police Chief Ron Campurciani and Troutman police Chief Josh Watson joined King in making the announcement.

At about 2:30 a.m. Oct. 9, 2020, Turner and Poteat walked into a BP convenience store in Iredell County, according to court documents and the sentencing hearing. As Poteat waited by the door, Turner approached the store clerk, pointed a firearm at the clerk and demanded money. The clerk gave all of the money in both registers to Turner, and he and Poteat fled.

About 3:40 a.m. that day, Turner and Poteat entered a Circle K convenience store in Iredell County and repeated the robbery, court documents say.