Statesville mayoral candidates thankful to voters, set to go head-to-head in July

It will be down to two when it comes to the race to see who is the next mayor of Statesville, but residents will have to wait nearly two months to decide which one.

Incumbent mayor Costi Kutteh garnered 1,274 votes (33.08%) once the results were tallied on Tuesday. However, Brian Summers was close behind with 1,027 votes (26.67%), enough to allow him to request a runoff that puts him into a head-to-head race.

The runoff races for both mayor and two city council at-large seats are set for July 26. In the mayoral race, Summers has indicated he will request a runoff election but has not formally done so.

Both men are confident of their chances as they make their appeals both to those who voted for them in the first race, and those they hope to bring to their side in the runoff election. Considering 1,550 votes chose candidates other than Kutteh and Summers, the results of July’s election are hard to predict but both candidates hope their message is what gives them enough of those votes.

For Kutteh, he took a moment to thank those who wanted to re-elect him to the office he has held since 2005 before pivoting to the race ahead.

“Thank you for this incredible honor, for your support during the campaign, and especially for your vote,” Kutteh said. “I can’t tell you how grateful Teresa and I are for everyone who has supported and worked to get us to this point. I am both humbled and honored by your belief in my passion for making Statesville a great place to live. Together, we can tackle the ups and downs of being a growing community and make sure all citizens benefit positively from this growth.”

But of course, finishing first twice is what Kutteh hopes to do this year.

“Certainly, I am glad to have finished first in the recent election for mayor. If there is a runoff, I will face the challenge as I do all challenges in my life — honestly and head-on.”

For Summers, he hopes all the doors he has knocked on and people he spoke to will come out again, as well as new voters looking at the much shorter ballot. While it is his first time seeking public office, Summers said what he learned from campaigns on the state and national level helped him get the second most votes.

“I had learned over the years, over many campaigns, and that experience gave me confidence in what I was doing, and how to formulate a ground game,” Summers said.

He said he doesn’t plan to change his approach too much for July’s election but believes it will be easier for voters to see the differences between the two candidates.

“I went to areas that had not been touched before through a door-to-door campaign and those were folks who delivered and came out. My formula is to talk to each voter where they are… that’s our path toward winning,” Summers said. “We just going forward to help to take the ideas and put those into the arena and let all the citizens hear.”

Despite the head-to-head nature, he said he plans to run on those ideas, not attack his opponent.

“I’m not going to not interested in throwing out anything other than ideas,” Summer said, but indicated he hopes to keep Kutteh on his toes. “I am not interested in slinging anything other than a good old fastball or curveball to the outside.”

Mayor of Statesville 2022 results

Constantine H. (Costi) Kutteh — 1,274 (33.08%)

Brian Summers — 1,027 (26.67%)

Michael Johnson — 1,003 (26.05%)

Joseph Glasgow — 266 (6.91%)

Jack B. Borders III — 120 (3.12%)

Beniah (Ben) McMiller — 76 (1.97%)

Christopher M. McCormick — 63 (1.64%)

Write-In (Miscellaneous) — 22 (0.57%)

