The newly elected and re-elected members of the ElectriCities Board of Directors were officially sworn into office at the BOD meeting Jan. 27 in Raleigh.

Statesville Mayor Costi Kutteh, re-elected to the board in November 2022, was also elected to serve as secretary during the meeting. “It has been a pleasure to serve on the board of Electricities,” said Kutteh. “They support our city and its electric department in numerous ways which have improved our service and calls through the years.”

Jim Gallagher of Gastonia returned to the board this year. He previously served two terms from 2014 through 2019, chairing the board in 2019.

Re-elected to the board are:

Anthony C. Cannon — Greenville Utilities Commission

Costi Kutteh — Statesville

Charles D. Nichols, III — Laurinburg

Jonathan Rynne — Fayetteville Public Works Commission

The 2023 officers of the Electricities board are:

Chairman: Randy McCaslin — High Point

Vice Chairman: Troy Lewis — Tarboro

Secretary: Costi Kutteh — Statesville

“Congratulations to our newly elected and re-elected members and to this year’s officers,” said ElectriCities CEO Roy Jones. “A big thank you to outgoing board chairman, Donald Evans, for his distinguished service and leadership this past year.”

“Many thanks also to Judge Allegra Collins from the North Carolina Court of Appeals for swearing in the newly elected and re-elected board members,” said Jones. “I look forward to working with this esteemed group to continue ensuring a bright future for public power in our region.”

ElectriCities’ 16-member Board of Directors advises and directs the activities and policies for North Carolina Municipal Power Agency Number One, North Carolina Eastern Municipal Power Agency, and ElectriCities of North Carolina. Board members serve three-year terms.