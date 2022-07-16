The Statesville Masonic Lodge recently presented Fifth Street Ministries a check for $600 to three veterans' programs. Lodge members also volunteered to serve meals to approximately 60 people. Pictured are Michael Wright, master of Statesville 27 Lodge AF and AM, Reynard McLaurin, Doug Caudle, Scott Zanotti, Bill Snyder, Duane Smyth and James Harnett.
Statesville Masonic Lodge donates $600 to Fifth Street Ministries veterans' programs
