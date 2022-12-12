 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Statesville man wounded in shooting Sunday night

  • 0
spd patch trans.png

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

William Samuel Gregory, 32, of Statesville, was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem for a gunshot wound to the leg, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

The SPD said that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers answered a call concerning a shooting in the 1000 block of Clay Street.

Officers found Gregory with a gunshot wound to the left thigh and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating in an effort to identify who is responsible.

Anyone with information can call the CID at 704-878-3406.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Unable to afford tickets, migrant workers watch World Cup from afar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert