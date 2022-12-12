Statesville man wounded in shooting Sunday night

The Statesville Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday evening that sent one person to the hospital.

William Samuel Gregory, 32, of Statesville, was transported via Iredell EMS to Atrium Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem for a gunshot wound to the leg, the Statesville Police Department said in a news release.

The SPD said that just before 9 p.m. Sunday, officers answered a call concerning a shooting in the 1000 block of Clay Street.

Officers found Gregory with a gunshot wound to the left thigh and rendered aid until EMS arrived.

The Criminal Investigations Division is investigating in an effort to identify who is responsible.

Anyone with information can call the CID at 704-878-3406.