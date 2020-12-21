Statesville man wins $100K in N.C. lottery

A lucky streak for Randy Sigmon of Statesville continued Friday when he collected a $100,000 scratch-off prize.
Sigmon said his good luck started in November and since then he collected three smaller prizes, a $1,000 win, a second $1,000 win, and then a $5,000 win from scratch-off tickets.
His big win came when he bought a $20 Holiday Countdown ticket at the B&B Quick Stop on Water Tank Road in Statesville and won the $100,000 prize. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,756.
“I have a horseshoe in my pocket, I guess,” said Sigmon as he collected his prize.
Holiday Countdown tickets can be entered into a second-chance drawing with the chance to win a $150,000 prize. Holiday Luck or Holiday Countdown tickets are eligible for the Holiday Luck second-chance drawing.
In addition to the $150,000 prize, the drawing will also award five prizes of $10,000 and 50 prizes of $500.The deadline to enter your tickets into the next drawing is Sunday, Jan. 31, and the drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 3.
Ticket sales from scratch-offs make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $725 million per year for education. For details on how lottery funds have helped all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.
