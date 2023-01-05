Statesville man struck by passing vehicle's mirror Tuesday

Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was injured Tuesday after being hit by a vehicle’s mirror on Turnersburg Highway.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Kenneth Basil Stewart, 34, of Statesville, was walking along Turnersburg Highway near North Point Boulevard when he was struck by the side view mirror of a passing vehicle. The vehicle was traveling north and was in the outside lane of travel and Stewart was walking on the side of the road, police said.

Stewart was transported to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Hospital for treatment.

The SPD Traffic Division conducted an investigation upon arrival at the scene of the wreck. The driver of the vehicle was a juvenile with a valid driver’s license. There are no pending charges at this time.

If you have any information regarding this case, contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406.