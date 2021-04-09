Statesville man sought in connection with vehicle break-ins, secret peeping

An investigation into a series of vehicle break-ins, dating back to October, led to the identification of a suspect, the Statesville Police Department reported.

Travis Al Jeron Cousar, 35, of Statesville is being sought on multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, including felony breaking and entering, larceny of a firearm and secret peeping. Officials in South Carolina are also looking for Cousar for absconding from probation and failure to register with the state’s sex offender registry.

The SPD began receiving calls in October regarding a man breaking in unlocked vehicles in neighborhoods in East Statesville. Investigators with the Criminal Investigation Division began working to try to identify the suspect. Investigators followed up on several leads in the past six months, utilizing every viable option to apprehend this suspect, police reported.

As the investigation proceeded, the SPD began to receive calls in mid-March of an unknown man, peeping into windows in the area of Ridgeview Apartments in Statesville.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On April 7, 2020 as Investigators began to follow up on these cases they were able to connect both the break-ins and the peeping cases and develop a suspect, police said.