Statesville man shot early Sunday morning; investigation ongoing

A Statesville man was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a local restaurant.

William Ryan Beam, 45, is being treated at a trauma center.

The Statesville Police Department, in a news release, said that around 5:11 a.m. they received a report of a person with a gunshot wound at Iredell Memorial Hospital.

That person was identified as Beam. He had been taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and then was transferred via Iredell EMS to a trauma center.

Beam told officers he was shot in the abdomen by an unknown person in the parking lot of Lisa’s Restaurant, 1411 Salisbury Road, police said.

The SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene and found evidence of a shooting in the parking lot.

This investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

The Statesville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is requesting that anyone with information regarding this incident contact the Statesville Police Department at 704-878-3406 or 704-878-3516.