Statesville man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash on NC 901

A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.

Trooper S.J. Whiting of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Corey Dugger, 44, of Statesville, was taken from the scene by Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

Whiting said Dugger was operating a Chevrolet pickup truck, traveling west on N.C. 901 Friday afternoon and the truck ran off the road to the left. It struck a ditch and overturned onto its roof, he said.

Union Grove Fire Department and North Iredell Rescue, along with Iredell EMS, responded to the crash.