 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Statesville man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash on NC 901
0 Comments
alert top story

Statesville man seriously injured in one-vehicle crash on NC 901

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance
Metro Creative

A Statesville man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on N.C. 901 near Union Grove.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Trooper S.J. Whiting of the N.C. Highway Patrol said Corey Dugger, 44, of Statesville, was taken from the scene by Iredell EMS to Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem.

Whiting said Dugger was operating a Chevrolet pickup truck, traveling west on N.C. 901 Friday afternoon and the truck ran off the road to the left. It struck a ditch and overturned onto its roof, he said.

Union Grove Fire Department and North Iredell Rescue, along with Iredell EMS, responded to the crash.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert